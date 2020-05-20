Look how Suhana Khan is managing her belly dance classes amid lockdown

Throwback pictures and videos are all that we are left with since the lockdown has begun. There's hardly anyone who hasn't shared a picture that we call the Blast from the Past. The latest one that joins the list is the International belly dancer and Tahitian instructor, Sanjana Muthreja. And she has shared two pictures with Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan in the same post.

On one side, we can see the two ladies posing together after their class is over, and in the second, the trainer giving some instructions to Suhana virtually. She even has an apt caption for the post. She writes- "Dec 2019 #beforelockdown

May 2020 #lockdown4

With @suhanakhan2 Level up

#onlinebellydanceclass #artofbellydancewithsanjana." (sic)

Have a look right here:

But not just Suhana, Sanjana has also been training Ananya Panday and Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor. Her Instagram account is filled with some fantastic posts that give you an insight into the world of belly dancing and how one aces it. Coming back to Suhana, she has been dabbling with multiple things over the last few months. Her mother Gauri Khan had recently shared a picture of her that captured her shot gorgeously. Did you see this?:

And Suhana has also made her Instagram account public and keeps sharing some fun-filled posts and pictures with her friends from New York. She has been training in acting there and even made her debut with the short film, The Grey Part of Blue.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news