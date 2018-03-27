Look who performed at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagement party

Jubin Nautiyal crooned Agar Tum Saath Ho, Boond Boond, Kuch To Bata, Ik Vaari Aa and Kaabil Hoon at the engagement celebrations of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta



Jubin Nautiyal

Last night, Jubin Nautiyal performed at Antilia at the engagement celebrations of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. The singer was specially invited by the Ambanis to perform. He considers this act as a small present from his side. He crooned Agar Tum Saath Ho, Boond Boond, Kuch To Bata, Ik Vaari Aa and Kaabil Hoon at the bash, which was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Katrina Kaif among others.

