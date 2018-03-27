Look who performed at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagement party
Jubin Nautiyal crooned Agar Tum Saath Ho, Boond Boond, Kuch To Bata, Ik Vaari Aa and Kaabil Hoon at the engagement celebrations of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta
Jubin Nautiyal
Last night, Jubin Nautiyal performed at Antilia at the engagement celebrations of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. The singer was specially invited by the Ambanis to perform. He considers this act as a small present from his side. He crooned Agar Tum Saath Ho, Boond Boond, Kuch To Bata, Ik Vaari Aa and Kaabil Hoon at the bash, which was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Katrina Kaif among others.
View Photos: Mukesh Ambani's son Akash gets engaged to Shloka Mehta, view photos
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Trending Video