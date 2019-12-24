Manoj Bajpayee and Diljit Dosanjh to come together for Abhishek Sharma's quirky comedy

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Even as he awaits the release of Good Newwz, Diljit Dosanjh has signed his next Bollywood project, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. The quirky comedy sees Dosanjh's character — a prospective groom — engage in a battle of wits with Manoj Bajpayee who plays a wedding detective.

Director Abhishek Sharma, who developed the material with the two actors in mind, says the film will beautifully highlight their contrasting personalities. "Diljit essays the role of an eligible bachelor who is planning to get hitched. His character lands in a soup when he crosses paths with Manoj sir, who plays a wedding detective. It's an interesting family comedy with a heavy dose of satire," says the director, adding that Fatima Sana Shaikh completes the trio.

The filmmaker, who is currently organising workshops with the lead cast, reveals that the story is set in the '90s. Reason — Sharma intends to capture the "innocence of people" before they were exposed to social media. "The story is relevant to that era as we didn't have Facebook or Instagram to stalk people then. That's why wedding investigators were hired." Shariq Patel, CEO, Zee Studios, reveals that the movie will roll in Mumbai in the first week of January and is eyeing a release by end of 2020. "It's a new concept with a powerful cast," he shares.

