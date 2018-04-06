Look your best on your summer vacation with these expert tips

If you have difficulty in staying within the luggage weight limit, this checklist is your best travel guide

In the age of instant social media uploads and the so-called mandatory airport selfies, one cannot do without planning a vacay wardrobe. If you have difficulty in staying within the luggage weight limit, this checklist is your best travel guide.

Cool casual

Deepika Padukone is the queen of effortless cool; her favoured combo being leggings and an oversized shirt or a pullover. Do your knees a favour and pick baggy pants for long flights.

The '90s kid

From Valentino to Masaba, the fanny pack is the new favourite of designers. Take a cue from actor Jacqueline Fernandez and clip one on to keep your essentials in place.

Athleisure

We don't see the athleisure trend settling down anytime soon. And it's the perfect trend to follow for travel, just like actor Ranveer Singh in this tracksuit.

Boho-chic

If comfort is a requisite, loose silhouettes should be your pick. Actor Esha Gupta does it well in this maxi. Natural beachy waves after a day by the seaside will complete your look.

Staples first

>> Linens are best for summer.

>> Wardrobe staples include shirts, your best denim, shorts and linen pants. Ankle-length linen pants can be worn with breezy cotton tops, T-shirts, shirts or kurtis, making four looks with one staple.

>> Footwear is bulky to carry. One pair of white shoes and flip flops or sandals will work with every outfit.

>> Denim shorts go with everything, be it T-shirts or a monokini. Dark or faded shorts work best, while ripped ones need a sporty approach.

>> For cooler places, a classic, big trench coat (each brand has a signature), socks, boots or shoes and a stole should be your essentials.

>> Always carry moisturiser, for the beach or the hills. A perfume is another essential.

>> Carry two styles of sunglasses to change your looks in your photos. Leave the rest to good natural lighting which is a guarantee when outdoors.

- Rupa Chourasia, stylist

From day to night

>> Pack garments in an assortment of light or warm fabrics, which will work not just for the outdoors but also in the AC.

>> For a packed itinerary that involves day outings, partying and outdoors, neutral heels, chic flats and one pair of sneakers will make your shoe-game on point.

>> For a day to night transition in the same outfit, carry small accessories and statement jewellery — slinky chains with a beach cover-up or a kaftan for the beach; interchange this look with a chunky neckpiece or earrings for the night. Make-up can help you achieve this shift too.



>> A small metallic sling bag, a medium tote or a leather backpack are versatile pieces.

- Reann Moradian, stylist

