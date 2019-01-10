Looking for compost makers? Check BMC's website

national

Citizens struggling for help with garbage management in their societies can now easily find organic compost manufacturers to work with the waste generated; only the producers registered with the civic body will be listed

The BMC had received many requests about whom to approach when it comes to waste composting, mandated to be done in housing societies for instance, that produce over 100 kg of it. Representation pic

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will also empanel organic waste compost (OWC) manufacturers and compost manufacturers on their list along with architects, structural engineers, fire safety service providers, etc, which are already on its website.

Currently, citizens struggle to reach out to OWC and compost manufacturers, so this will make finding them easier on the BMC website. Only those OWC and compost manufacturers that have registered with the BMC will be on its website.

The BMC has received many requests about who to approach when it comes to waste composting mandated to be done in situ (in the original place; here, inside societies). The OWC manufacturers' services can be availed as the BMC now plans rigorous steps to reduce the waste reaching dumping grounds.

Last Saturday, Ajoy Mehta, BMC commissioner, gave targets to ward officials which they have to achieve by the year end, and these include that slums take up waste segregation and in situ composting seriously.

A senior BMC official said, "It was not done previously as it wasn't compulsory to segregate and compost waste, but for the past two years, efforts are being made to ensure that bulk generators which produce over 100 kg garbage everyday, carry out waste composting. If they don't do so, action will be taken against them. Citizens were confused about what to do and how, so we thought we should have the manufacturers listed."

Vishvas Shankarwar, deputy municipal commissioner, Solid Waste Management Department said, "We will decide on a number of manufacturers who will be empanelled, so that bulk generators can approach them to process their waste."

