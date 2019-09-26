Lootcase: Kunal Kemmu is possessive about his red bag; keeps it away from Varun Dhawan

A perfect mixture of drama and comedy, the Lootcase trailer has already piqued the interest of the fans with funny characters right from Kunal Kemmu to Vijay Raaz. Adding to this, the makers have found one more comical character and it's none other than the 'red bag'. Actor Kunal Kemmu is seen carrying the bag wherever he goes, even to his gym.

Taking the role a tad bit too seriously the actor has posted several videos of himself with the bag. In one video, he is seen possessively holding on to the bag as his friend Varun Dhawan comes near it.

These videos have gone viral over social media and have gotten fans even more eager to see what happens with this bag in the film.

The red bag which is making its round from the goons in the film to the protagonist Kunal Kemmu who is seen talking to the bag where he says, "Kidar ta re tu kitna dhunda maine tereko pura zindagi" is proof that the bag has a special role itself in the film.

In the film, everyone is running around trying to find the red bag and are willing to go to any lengths to get to it. Kunal Kemmu is the one person who seems to have accidentally found the bag and the very minute he forms a connection with it, he refuses to ever let go. Lootcase will see Kunal Kemmu in the lead along with Gajraj Rao, Rasika Duggal, Ranvir Shorey, and Vijay Raaz.

The movie is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and produced by Fox Star Studios and Soda Films Productions. Lootcase is all set to release on October 11, 2019.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates