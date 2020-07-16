Lootcase Trailer: Witness the madness in this Kunal Kemmu-starrer

The premise of Lootcase is when one comes across a bag full of money, what does one do? That's what we'll figure out in the movie -- what happens when a man (Kunal Kemmu) finds a bag full of money. Lootcase is to release on July 31, 2020, and will be a rollercoaster ride of hilarity.

Watch the trailer of Lootcase below:

Kunal Kemmu also shared a quirky video with the trailer release, asking the viewers to watch the trailer a second time if they haven't already. He shared, "Sab keh rahe hai Iss bag me kuch kaala hai aap khud hi dekh lijiye! #LootcaseTrailer out now, movie out on 31st July! #lootcase"

The movie will see a direct OTT release on the popular streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar and has a stellar star cast, which includes Kunal Kemmu in the lead along with Gajraj Rao, Rasika Duggal, Ranvir Shorey, and Vijay Raaz.

Lootcase is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and produced by Fox Star Studios and Soda Films Productions.

