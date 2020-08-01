Lorenzo.ae - The one stop shop to make a statement and light up the party!

Clothing is a very essential commodity in our day and age, fashion like everything else is ever evolving and keeps the netizens on their toes to stay on top of the latest trends. An amazingly capable entrepreneur Mohamed Sarhan with a vision to explore the world of clothing, founded 'Lorenzo.ae' in 2016. Since the emergence of the brand they have established outlets in various shopping festivals, one of the prominent ones being Global Village in Dubai where they have worked hand in hand with people from different parts of the world like Brazil, Columbia, America and Europe. The brand has also been the leading seller of distinctive clothing styles in the Middle East and Asia.

'Lorenzo.ae' focuses exclusively on reaching a diversity of customers from all over the world by incorporating the latest fashion trends in their clothing store. They have been selling unique apparel like sound activated and glow in the dark t-shirts which are well – cut, extravagant and rich in colour. They also sell innovative accessories like app controlled glasses and hats which are picturesque and exquisite. The brand is presently exploring the world of fibre optic fabrics which light up to any colour and can be completely managed by an app. The fibre optic fabrics exhibit a wide range of features and colours which can leave you and the people around you awestruck.

The brand has a very valuable and loyal customer base that has always been keen, inquisitive and excited about any new apparel the brand displays. The brand integrates the use of social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram in the sale of its products with an aim to reach an international audience and to be able to showcase and ship their unique collection of apparel and accessories worldwide.

