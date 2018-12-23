Lorna Cordeiro: It's not Christmas until I've attended mass

sunday-mid-day

Lorna Cordeiro. Pic/Ashish Raje

Lorna Cordeiro

Goan Roman Catholic

Grew up in Dhobi Talao

In all these years, I've barely had the time to enjoy Christmas celebrations with family, because I am mostly performing. In fact, this is the busiest time of the year for me. I have just had back-to-back shows in Doha (Qatar), Kuwait, Mangalore and Mumbai, and, I will soon be flying to Goa again, to perform for Christmas and the New Year's.

It's always been very hectic. The good thing is that I'm able to spread the joy of the season through my music. But, I do miss those carefree years as a child, when celebrations would start very early. My siblings - we were six of us - and I, would help out our mum make sweets. Sometimes after we finished work at home, we'd go to our neighbours house and help them with the preparations.

The one thing about the Christmas tradition, which is still very dear to me is the midnight mass. It's not Christmas, until I have attended one. So, wherever I am, I make it a point to go to church and be part of the service. When I was younger, we'd go serenading (singing carols) from door-to-door after mass, which would then be followed by terrace parties, where we'd dance through the night. It used to be real fun, but I find that festive spirit missing these days. Now, it's quieter. I just try and take time out to visit friends and family.

How to celebrate Christmas: I would like to do something that I haven't done in years, which is to gift myself a beautiful gown, and wear it to one of those Christmas dances in the city. I simply love dancing, and miss it the most.

