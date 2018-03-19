Los Angeles not so confidential

The line-up for this year's edition of the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles has just been announced

Considering that one has the world's most famous movie industry and the other has the world's largest one, filmy relations between India and the US have always been like the dosti between Jai and Veeru. And one of the crucial aspects of this bond is the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles. It's held in April, and the line-up for this year's edition has just been announced.

The 12 that have made the cut include The Hungry (in pic), an adaptation of Shakespeare's Titus Andronicus, and Omerta, Hansal Mehta's biopic on British-born terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, who is believed to have funded 9/11. A bunch of shorts will also be screened, apart from the film Chandni, as a tribute to Sridevi, which will follow the tribute that the late actor received at the Academy Awards.

