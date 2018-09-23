Louis Tomlinson in tears on X Factor

hollywood

Louis Tomlinson

Singer-songwriter Louis Tomlinson was moved to tears on "X Factor" after a contestant gave a powerful audition in tribute to his late mother. J'Sol, 25, revealed his mother Victoria had passed away in 2015 and he penned the song, "Bullet In My Heart", shortly after. In a touching tribute, he explained that his mother had always wished for him to appear on the show. But he said he had always told her he wouldn't take part, reports dailystar.co.uk.

"I've always been terrified to do this show, but I remember my mum telling me I needed to do the 'X Factor'. I always said no and we had a couple of arguments about it," the contestant said on the show.

He sang an emotional ballad, leaving everyone moved. Tomlinson, who lost his own mother Johanna in December 2016, was especially touched. The pop star's mum had been battling with leukaemia and passed at the age of 43.

Tomlinson, who was teary-eyed, told the performer from east London: "That was moving for me man. I lost my mum as well, I think you did an amazing job."

Meanwhile, co-judges Robbie Williams and Ayda Field were both seen on the verge of tears.

Ayda told J'Sol: "I will never forget how the world swallowed me up on that day when I found out. I just want to thank you because that was a beautiful song and a powerful song and I know your mum will be really proud of you."

