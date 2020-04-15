Love in the time of coronavirus: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's social media PDA is too cute!

Looks like the two have been missing each other. Kiara Advani was in an Instagram live chat with fans when beau Sidharth Malhotra suddenly popped up. He showered her with compliments and told her to include his films as part of her lockdown viewing line-up.

View this post on Instagram ðÂÂÂ A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) onApr 11, 2020 at 10:32pm PDT

Fans were rather amused by the khullam khulla pyaar and gushed over them. Sid said, "Looking good (sic)." He then told his ladylove that she must watch Marjaavaan (2019). A blushing Advani replied, "Yes, yes, all ears. I am listening (sic)." Mentor Karan Johar is said to have played Cupid. The couple will be seen together in Shershaah.

Speaking of Kiara Advani, on the professional front, she was last seen in Guilty, a Netflix Original film. Now, she is all set to share the screen space with Akshay Kumar in laxmmi Bomb. Kiara is also a part of Indoo Ki Jawaani, Shershaah, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan.

Last seen in Guilty, Kiara shared with media how she explored the different versions of truth that emerge when a small-town girl accuses the college heartthrob of rape. "It's not like #MeToo happened and the world changed. We don't live in a post #MeToo world. We live in the #MeToo world. We are not there yet," Kiara told PTI.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news