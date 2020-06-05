Love blossoms for tennis couple Matteo Berrettini and Ajla in lockdown!

Italian tennis player Matteo Berrettini has revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic-caused lockdown turned out to be a blessing in disguise for him. Matteo said he could spend time with tennis-playing Croatian girlfriend Ajla Tomljanovic because of the forced break.

Currently, the tennis stars are together in Boca Raton, Florida. "It was nice to spend a lot of time with Ajla. We were not used to this situation, because we met only occasionally. It was not always easy, but it was very positive. We have trained together. We have a different mentality. I am more relaxed.

She has a more serious approach. When I joke too much, Ajla gets angry. This experience has helped us grow," the World No. 8 told Italian daily La Gazzetta dello Sport. Meanwhile, Matteo is finding it very difficult to see people in Italy suffer. "Italy suffered a lot from the COVID-19 crisis.

I have always been in touch with my family and I know how hard this situation was. We cannot give up. We have to move on and stay united. This is the key to restart," he added.

