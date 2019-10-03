MENU

Love Bytes: The best of things to do in twos

Published: Oct 03, 2019, 07:00 IST | The Guide Team

If you and the partner love learning new art forms, what could be a better way of spending time together than at a dance session?

Move in sync

If you and the partner love learning new art forms, what could be a better way of spending time together than at a dance session? Under its Namaste Flamenco Initiative, the Shehzeen Cassum Flamenco Academy is starting an eight-week course for beginners.
ON October 6, 1 pm
AT Future School of Performing Arts, Kalina.
CALL 9022210622
COST Rs 6,500 (drop-ins Rs 1,000)

A dash of nostalgia

Instead of binge-watching yet another web series, how about getting out of home to catch a light romantic comedy on the stage today? Written and directed by Manav Kaul, Chuhal is a play set in a small town in the '90s, where two strangers, Aarti and Sudhir, meet and navigate their way through the questions that love throws up.
ON October 3 and 4, 7 pm and 9 pm
AT Prithvi Theatre, Juhu.
Log on to bookmyshow.com
Entry Rs 400

