Love Bytes: The best of things to do in twos
This is one of the best times in the year to spot celestial bodies like planets and constellations. So make the most of it while you can
Here's a fully filmy date idea
It's almost that time of the year again when film buffs get into furious debate about which movies deserve to win an Oscar. Will Once Upon a Time in Hollywood win the Best Picture award, or will it be The Irishman? Should Joaquin Phoenix get a prize for his depiction of Joker? Or should Jonathan Pryce tip him for his role in The Two Popes? These are some questions that aficionados are asking. You don't have to join them in the debate if you're not fanatic about films. But you still can't deny that watching a film with your loved one is a classic romantic move. So take your partner out to watch three Oscar-nominated films — Bohemian Rhapsody, The Lion King and La La Land.
On January 31, 8 pm
At R City Mall, LBS Marg, Ghatkopar West.
Call 67755833
Cost Rs 499
Life's a song and dance when in love
There are countless romances that have started on the dance floor. The connection you feel while dancing with someone is special. So take your beloved to a workshop where an instructor will teach you the basics of jiving. It's a style that African-Americans created in the US in the 1930s. Now, you too can practise it right here in the city, in Bandra.
On February 2, 11.30
At St Joseph's Convent School, Hill Road, Bandra West.
Call 9820344010
cost Rs 450
Put stars in your partner's eyes
Few things are as romantic as lying with your partner under an open sky and watching the stars while exchanging sweet nothings. Do just that at a star-gazing event that will take place at a Kandivali camp site. This is one of the best times in the year to spot celestial bodies like planets and constellations. So make the most of it while you can.
On February 1, 5 pm
At Adventure Geek, Mahavir Nagar, Kandivali West.
Call 9004675388
Cost Rs 1,850
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe