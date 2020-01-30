Love Bytes: The best of things to do in twos

Here's a fully filmy date idea

It's almost that time of the year again when film buffs get into furious debate about which movies deserve to win an Oscar. Will Once Upon a Time in Hollywood win the Best Picture award, or will it be The Irishman? Should Joaquin Phoenix get a prize for his depiction of Joker? Or should Jonathan Pryce tip him for his role in The Two Popes? These are some questions that aficionados are asking. You don't have to join them in the debate if you're not fanatic about films. But you still can't deny that watching a film with your loved one is a classic romantic move. So take your partner out to watch three Oscar-nominated films — Bohemian Rhapsody, The Lion King and La La Land.

On January 31, 8 pm

At R City Mall, LBS Marg, Ghatkopar West.

Call 67755833

Cost Rs 499

Life's a song and dance when in love

There are countless romances that have started on the dance floor. The connection you feel while dancing with someone is special. So take your beloved to a workshop where an instructor will teach you the basics of jiving. It's a style that African-Americans created in the US in the 1930s. Now, you too can practise it right here in the city, in Bandra.

On February 2, 11.30

At St Joseph's Convent School, Hill Road, Bandra West.

Call 9820344010

cost Rs 450

Put stars in your partner's eyes

Few things are as romantic as lying with your partner under an open sky and watching the stars while exchanging sweet nothings. Do just that at a star-gazing event that will take place at a Kandivali camp site. This is one of the best times in the year to spot celestial bodies like planets and constellations. So make the most of it while you can.

On February 1, 5 pm

At Adventure Geek, Mahavir Nagar, Kandivali West.

Call 9004675388

Cost Rs 1,850

