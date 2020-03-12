Love Bytes: The best of things to do in twos

Shakespeare with a desi twist

In this desi take on a Shakespearean classic, Romeo comes from Bihar and loves to ride a horse, while Juliet is actually Kausalya. Titled Romeo Ravidas aur Juliet Devi, the play is directed by Sharmistha Saha.

On March 14, 7.30 pm

At Champak Studio, Fun Republic Lane, next to YRF Studio, Andheri West.

Call 9513359177

Log on to bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 300

Breakfast with a side of humour

If you are the sort of couple that likes a good laugh with stand-up comedy, then here’s a hearty Sunday breakfast that comes with an open-mic session. Breakfast and Bad Jokes will set you up for the week ahead as you share light-hearted moments with your loved one.

On March 15, 11 am AT The Cuckoo Cafe, 5AA, Pali Hill Road, next to Candies, Bandra West.

Call 9619962969

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 349

