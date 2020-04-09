Love Bytes: The best of things to do in twos

Ready for this challenge?

The Internet has come up with a challenge to help you beat the lockdown blues, and this one involves your partner. You get someone to record a video while you respond to rapid-fire questions about the two of you by simply pointing towards one another with your eyes closed. Are you game? Log on to any social media platform and give it a shot if you are.

Bake love during the lockdown

Let's face it. Staying at home with each other 24x7 can get to the best of us. What you might need at this point is to do something together — an activity that both of you can enjoy. And who doesn't love cake? Log on to this online baking workshop to whip some delicacies. We suggest you take it a notch up, turning it into a competition with your partner. Imagine the house filled with aromas of cake and all that goodness to feast on later.

Call 8976709621 to register

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news