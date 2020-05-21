Love Bytes: The best of things to do in twos

Learning the steps

Let's face it, if the lockdown has done us any good, it's giving us the gift of time. So keep aside the house chores, and learn some new moves with this online bachata class. The workshop is beginner-friendly and part of the proceeds will go towards a mask-making initiative.

On May 24

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 250

Rom-com to the rescue

Who doesn't like a bittersweet rom-com to cosy up on a weekend night? And this one's got a shy Chinese-American (played by Leah Lewis) girl helping a school jock (Daniel Diemer) win over another girl he has fallen for. Except that she, too, is smitten by the same girl. Titled The Half of It, the queer teen romance, which is written and directed by Alice Wu, is being hailed as a coming-of-age film and has been getting a lot of praise on social media platforms. It might be a good idea to turn off the news updates and indulge in some good old us-time.

Log on to Netflix

