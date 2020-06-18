Love Bytes: The best of things to do in twos

Ready for another challenge?

There can be no better motivation to work out than this. Try the #plankchallenge that’s winning TikTok, with your partner. It will require both of you to do a full plank routine to the beats of a song. But, there’s a challenge: it involves hi-fiving and crawling beneath each other, all in one go.

Log on to TikTok to view the challenge

Go on a mission

If you’ve loved the Narcos series, this virtual hunt can be a great way to unwind with your partner. The Narcos Redemption hunt allows you to be a DEA agent who uncovers the mystery of an infamous drug lord of one of the largest cartels. Team up to venture on this thrilling mission on Zoom, or play against each other to find out which of you is the better DEA agent. We suggest you also turn on that addictive theme song from the series to just feel the vibe.

On June 20 and 21 at 6 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 199 onwards

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news