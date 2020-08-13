Love Bytes: The best of things to do in twos

Pair up for a musical session

People who listen to music together, stay together. And if grooving at weekly gigs was your way to unwind with your partner, join an online adda hosted by musician Rishabh Jain. Bring out your long-forgotten guitar or tambourine, to sing along with a group of music lovers at this Zoom session.

On Tonight, 10 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 99

