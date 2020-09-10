Love Bytes: The best of things to do in twos
The main thing is that their solutions are of no help. No wonder the show is called Relationsh*t Advice
Funny pieces of advice
The Agony Aunt section of newspapers is a place that people turn to when they seek help with matters of the heart. But four comedians will now put up a show where they turn things around and give funny suggestions to people who write to a made-up Agony Aunt column. The main thing is that their solutions are of no help. No wonder the show is called Relationsh*t Advice.
On Today, 10.30 pm
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 199
