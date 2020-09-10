Love Bytes: The best of things to do in twos

Funny pieces of advice

The Agony Aunt section of newspapers is a place that people turn to when they seek help with matters of the heart. But four comedians will now put up a show where they turn things around and give funny suggestions to people who write to a made-up Agony Aunt column. The main thing is that their solutions are of no help. No wonder the show is called Relationsh*t Advice.

On Today, 10.30 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 199

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news