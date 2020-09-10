Search

Love Bytes: The best of things to do in twos

Updated: 10 September, 2020 10:44 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

The main thing is that their solutions are of no help. No wonder the show is called Relationsh*t Advice

Funny pieces of advice

The Agony Aunt section of newspapers is a place that people turn to when they seek help with matters of the heart. But four comedians will now put up a show where they turn things around and give funny suggestions to people who write to a made-up Agony Aunt column. The main thing is that their solutions are of no help. No wonder the show is called Relationsh*t Advice.

On Today, 10.30 pm
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 199

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

First Published: 10 September, 2020 09:39 IST

Tags

mumbai guide

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK