Love Bytes

A short date with the sea

With the monsoon finally done and dusted with, you can now enjoy a clear view of the city from the sea. So, if you haven't already set sail on the Arabian Sea, do so this weekend. Not only will it be something new to do, but also romantic if you opt for a private tour. Organised by Jack & Hill Adventures, which usually takes groups out to sea during season time, you can request for a private sail, and be accompanied by an instructor, who will navigate the vessel and point out iconic landmarks. With a sail time of one and a half hours and a transfer time of half an hour, this makes for the ideal outdoor-sy date in the city.



ON November 2, 7 am to 9 am; 2 pm to 4 pm

MEETING POINT Gateway of India, Colaba.

LOG ON TO jackandhilladventures.com

Cost Rs 6,500 onwards

Fast and not-so-furious

If you love driving, or your other half has been pestering you to pick up this particular skill, then this is a good place to start. Go-karting also brings out your competitive side, which will only spice up the date. Lined by ample tyres, this venue takes its safety quite seriously — they provide helmets and insist anyone with long hair tie and secure it under the helmet to ensure there are no injuries. It's quite affordable, and though there might be multiple people on the track, you can opt for a group of two. Don't make any plans for after, other than a shower.



Timing 11 am to 10 pm

AT Ajmera IndiKarting, Ajmera i-Land, Bhakti Park, Chembur

CALL 8879755701

Cost Rs 250 onwards

