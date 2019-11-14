Love Bytes

Make your relationship work

Attend a five-hour-long session hosted by Samaksh Healing, which aims to help you get over emotional as well as mental barriers. At the workshop, you will learn exercises that will help you identify your own limiting patterns and understand the role of emotions, especially hurt and resentment. The idea also is to reconcile with your past so that you are able to love yourself and those around you better.



ON November 16, 11.30 am to 4.30 pm

AT Samaksh Healing, Mahim West.

LOG ON TO townscript.com

COST Rs 3,500

Rekindle the romance

Months of lying on your back, ordering food in and watching web-series taking a toll on your relationship? Turn the drudgery around and book a spot for you and the lover at the black-tie event. At the performance-space-cum-restaurant, enjoy gourmet food and a live performance by a band that will be covering songs by the legendary Queen. Put on your best clothes, grab your partner and make an evening of it.



ON November 15, 8.30 pm

AT The Finch, John Baker, Marol, Saki Vihar Road, Andheri East.

LOG ON TO insider.in

COST Rs 1,499 (with food and drinks for two people)

