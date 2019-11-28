Love Bytes

Learn how to upcycle together

Have glass bottles lying around the house and don’t know what to do with them? Head to a glass bottle cutting workshop and make a fun activity out of it. While you cut glass and learn how to upcycle together, enjoy your time and take home an electric lamp that you can hang in your bedroom. You are creating something useful and doing your bit to save the environment. Sounds like a win-win.

On November 30, 10 am to 2 pm

At Doolally Taproom, Kemps Corner

Log On to www.eventshigh.com

Cost Rs 1,999

Set sail together over scenic vistas

This weekend, do just that. Take to the seas with your special someone at a sailing trip. Organised by Wandering Souls, this one promises scenic vistas of the coast and if you pick the right time, an unforgettable sunset. Choose from one of the available slots and sit back while you enjoy some quality time together in the perfect setting. Don’t forget to take your cameras.

On November 30, 3.30 pm to 8 pm

At Gateway of India

Log on to www.eventshigh.com

Cost Rs 1,050 onwards (per person)

