Love Bytes

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

In a cinematic frame of mind

Think about it, how much time do you and your partner spend lying together in front of the screen? A lot, we’re guessing. And while the comfort of Netflix and chill is undeniable, if you two think of yourself as a cinephile couple, up the ante on your chilling plans this weekend and book a seat at the 16mm Film Festival 2019 that will screen experimental and narrative films made on celluloid.

On December 7 and 8, 7.30 pm to 8.30 pm

At Harkat Studios, Bungalow No 94, Aram Nagar 2, JP Road,

Versova, Andheri West.

Call 8104752001

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 250 (for a day pass)

A fitness session for the bump ahead

Waiting to welcome a new member into the family? Surprise your partner with this prenatal fitness session, which has been organised by Mums-n-Bumps, a yoga studio for expecting mothers. Hosted by Dr Prity Dal, this session will include music, dance, yoga and a workout, designed especially for moms-to-be. Sign her up for this unique session, which could also make for a thoughtful present.

On December 7, 11 am to 12 pm

At Born By Elodie Le Derf, Gasper Enclave, Ambedkar Road, Pali Naka, Bandra West.

Call 8291422995

Cost Rs 500

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates