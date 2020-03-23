Love in the times of social distancing, Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha's banter is all things cheerful

In times of a lockdown when meeting near and dear ones have become a distant reality, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are giving company to each other virtually. In a Insta story both Richa and Ali posted, he is seen bantering with his fiancé. Their conversation will have one in splits. Evidently missing each other, the video has Ali lying on his couch and Richa on hers as they discuss the information around Covid 19. "I hate cooking but I am doing it three times a day," Richa says. Ali asks her, "Are you washing your hands?" They ask each other if they are taking their vitamin supplements. "Mere paas Vitamins D-3, B-12 hai, tumhare paas kya hai," asks Richa in a Deewar-like dialogue.

The couple with their video send out a message of checking on your loved ones constantly. Expected to get married next month, they had to call off their do due to the Covid 19 outbreak. But instead of moping around about it, the two are high spirits, checking on family and friends and giving each other company. Their conversation is adorable and gave their fans a peek into their effortless chemistry. Like Richa had once said quoting Javed Akhtar - "Dosti itni gehri hai ki shaadi bhi Kuch nahi bigaad payegi hamara."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates