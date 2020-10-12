Love Ka Panga trailer: Asha Negi and Ansh Bagri's rom-com show is totally relatable

Hungama Play's latest show, Love Ka Panga, is a romantic comedy that will charm its way into your heart. The show follows a city girl, played by Asha Negi, who wants to enjoy a peaceful holiday, and a desi munda, played by Ansh Bagri, who thinks he's the coolest dude on earth, and a series of chance encounters that change their lives. Set in the scenic snowy mountains of Manali, the show is a funny take on young love.

Watch the trailer of Love Ka Panga below:

Neha (Asha Negi), a sophisticated, well-educated Delhi girl on her first solo trip to Manali plans to enjoy a quiet holiday in the beautiful mountains. Sumit (Ansh Bagri), on the other hand, a loud desi Haryanvi chhora, intends to make the most of his time. What will happen when their paths cross, time and again? Will sparks fly? Is there a happy ending?

Speaking about the show, Ansh Bagri said, "Love ka Panga takes you on a beautiful journey with these two characters in Manali. It is a light-hearted show with a high entertainment value and is sure to make the audience feel invested in its characters. It was a great experience to work with Asha. She is extremely dedicated and natural actor and we had the blast during the shoot in Manali. I hope the audiences enjoy the show as much as we enjoyed shooting."

Created and directed by Nitesh Singh, the show is produced by ABUZS Original. It will be available to stream on Hungama Play and partner networks.

