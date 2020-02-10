Loved her engagement pictures? Now see Kamya Panjabi's pics from the Haldi ceremony!

Kamya Panjabi is all set to get hitched with her beau, Shalabh Dang, and she has already shared some exclusive pictures from her engagement that perfectly captured her ecstasy and excitement. The couple even took blessings in a Gurudwara and it seems the wedding bells aren't far away!

Now, taking to her Instagram account once again, Panjabi has shared some photos from the Haldi ceremony and they seem straight out of a Bollywood film, meticulously capturing an about-to-be-bride's happiness, elated demeanour, and exhilaration.

Take a look and get ready to have a smile on your face:

View this post on Instagram #shubhmangalkasha #haldi @theglamweddingofficial @shalabhdang A post shared by Kamya Panjabi (@panjabikamya) onFeb 9, 2020 at 4:12am PST

Sambhavna Seth commented on the post- So happy for you my love, followed by a heart. Jaswir Kaur also wrote- So so happy. It seems all her friends and contemporaries are as excited as she is for the big day, and so are her fans.

If the engagement and Haldi ceremonies are so stylish, we can only imagine the amount of grandeur we'll get to see when the Big Fat Indian Wedding happens. How excited are you for the D-Day?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates