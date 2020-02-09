Search

'Lovely': 3-year-old girl's singing leaves Harsh Goenka mesmerised

Published: Feb 09, 2020, 11:03 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Harsh Goenka could not resist praising the kid for her voice

A screenshot of Veda Agarwal's performance. Picture courtesy/ Twitter/ Megha Agarwal
Social media is one such place that has helped us come across various talents across the globe. Yet again a video of a three-year-old girl is making rounds on the internet, whose sweet voice has not just attracted the netizens but also industrialist Harsh Goenka.

In a 2 minutes 20 seconds video shared by three years old's mother Megha on Twitter, Veda Agarwal is seen singing with her father on the stage holding a mic. Veda sang the song Dil Hai Chotasa from the film Roza with her mesmerizing voice. She is seen telling her father that she wants to sing the song alone. She began the song alone and her father joined her later.

Her singing skills grabbed Harsh Goenka's attention, where he responded to the tweet saying, "Lovely". He could not resist praising the kid for her voice.

The video garnered millions of views and praises from the Twitteratis.

