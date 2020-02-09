'Lovely': 3-year-old girl's singing leaves Harsh Goenka mesmerised

Social media is one such place that has helped us come across various talents across the globe. Yet again a video of a three-year-old girl is making rounds on the internet, whose sweet voice has not just attracted the netizens but also industrialist Harsh Goenka.

In a 2 minutes 20 seconds video shared by three years old's mother Megha on Twitter, Veda Agarwal is seen singing with her father on the stage holding a mic. Veda sang the song Dil Hai Chotasa from the film Roza with her mesmerizing voice. She is seen telling her father that she wants to sing the song alone. She began the song alone and her father joined her later.

Her singing skills grabbed Harsh Goenka's attention, where he responded to the tweet saying, "Lovely". He could not resist praising the kid for her voice.

Lovely — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 4, 2020

The video garnered millions of views and praises from the Twitteratis.

Blessings... cuteness overloaded â¤ï¸ — Rajeshwari Singh (@rajeshwari248) February 6, 2020

Simply gr8...innocence is treasure at her age which gives enough confidence to perform at any stage. God bless her with all success in life. — Manish Pawar (@manish28pawar) February 7, 2020

Congratulations for having such a beautiful, confident n intelligent child.

God bless u all ð — Shivpriya (@SatiShambu11) February 5, 2020

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates