Lover chops woman's body in eight pieces; mother identifies tattoos to help nab accused

The victim, who was a woman, remained a mystery as she was chopped into eight pieces

New Delhi: In what can be called a shocking murder case coming from Delhi, police identified the victim's identity due to three tattoos on the arm. Earlier, the victim remained a mystery as the body was chopped into eight pieces, said the police.

According to Times of India, police found a headless body, chopped into eight pieces near a drain in Delhi. The body was found when Police official Rajbir was patrolling on March 17, 2012. Blood stained clothes were also found alongside the body. Upon examination, police learned that the blood stains were of a male and female and the autopsy report revealed that the deceased was a 25-year-old woman. She had three tattoos on her right arm.

The police had a hard time solving the murder mystery. However, they received a lead to the murder case, when aligning a previously filed missing person's report with the body and the three tattoos were common between both cases.

Upon investigation, the police tracked down a woman, who claimed that the body was of her daughter's after identifying the three tattoos. Further investigation revealed that the missing report was filed by a man named Yogesh Sharma, who, when the police located him at his factory, tried to escape.

Police later discovered that Sharma was a live-in-partner of the deceased. After he was nabbed, Sharma confessed to his crime and led the police to the murder weapon as well. A charge sheet was filed against the accused and he was produced before the court for a hearing.

Sharma was found guilty, and his ally, Vinay was awarded three years of rigorous imprisonment on account of the destruction of evidence. The accused was awarded life imprisonment along with a fine worth Rs 50,000.

