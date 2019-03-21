Teenager plots for three years to kill minor girl to avenge insult

crime

The boy began harbouring murderous intention ever since he was chided by his tuition teacher upon receiving a complaint from the girl

Representational Image

In a shocking murder case coming from East Delhi, a 17-year-old boy allegedly killed a 14-year-old girl after plotting for almost three years. The boy began harbouring murderous intentions ever since he was chided by his tuition teacher upon receiving a complaint from the girl.

According to Times Now, the accused was a 14-year-old when he proposed to the 11-year-old girl but she had rejected his advances and reported the incident to the tuition teacher. Both the accused and the girl study at the same tuition, where he was reprimanded for his behaviour. However, the boy took this as an insult and hatched a sinister plot against the girl. The boy planned to kidnap the girl and extort money from her father, who is a businessman in East Delhi's Shahdara.

In due course of time, the boy continued to talk to her and they became friends. The boy then began implementing his sinister plot and took the girl out for a movie. Later, they went to a metro station, where he asked her to spend some time with him. He later took her to an isolated building which he had scouted before. Taking advantage of the situation, the boy gave her a soft drink laced with sedatives, reports the website.

After sipping on the spiked drink, the girl fell unconscious. Then they boy tied her up, smashed her head and strangulated her. After committing the crime, the boy reached home nonchalantly. However, when the victim didn't reach home, her parents filed a missing complaint with the police station as her mobile phone was also switched off.

Acting on the complaint, the police began an investigation. When police checked the girl's call records, the accused’s phone number was noticed and he was interrogated. The boy conceded of meeting the girl for ice cream and separated ways after that. However, his fabled story was exposed when the police traced his cell phone location, reports the website.

Also Read: Minor Dalit girl abducted, killed over a land dispute in Madhya Pradesh

Upon further interrogation, the boy broke down and confessed to his crime. He also took the police team to the crime scene, where he had hidden the victim's body. Police then immediately sent the body for postmortem to ascertain whether she was sexually assaulted as well.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

The article has been sourced from a third-party source and Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. All information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.