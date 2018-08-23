Loveratri's Akh Lad Jaave song is surely the next hit party anthem

bollywood

Warina Hussain and Aayush Sharma are painting the town red with their film Loveratri, and this party song is proof enough!

Warina Hussain and Aayush Sharma Picture courtesy: YouTube

The makers of Loveratri have released a new song, Akh Lad Jaave, and we must say, Warina Hussain and Aayush Sharma's sizzling chemistry will leave you enchanted. The duo looks extremely hot in this party song, which is surely going to rule the playlist this season.

Akh Lad Jaave crooned by Badshah, Asees Kaur and Jubin Nautiyal will make you put on your dancing shoes and let your feet do the talking. The music composer Tanishk Baghchi does complete justice to the lyrics, penned by himself, and Badshah.

Akh Lad Jaave is a slow song, and it gives us all the party feels one desire to keep the fun grooving. Warina Hussain looks raving in her LBD, while Aayush Sharma looks uber cool in his casual attire. The actor sported a denim jacket and usual pair of distressed denim for this club outing!

Recently, the couple also went club hopping to promote their film Loveratri. Written by Niren Bhatt, Loveratri is directed by Abhiraj Minawala who will also be making his directorial debut with the film. The romantic drama will mark the next venture of Salman Khan Films. Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, Loveratri is produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films and is slated to release on 5th October 2018.

