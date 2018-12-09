LoveYatri actress Warina Hussain to feature in Badshah's video

music

Badshah's song 'She move it like' will feature Warina Hussain. The song, which will release on December 10, is from his album titled "ONE".

Warina Hussain and Badshah on the cover of ONE

Actress Warina Hussain, who marked her Bollywood debut with "LoveYatri" this year, will feature in the video of the song "She move it like" by rapper Badshah.

"I had great fun shooting the video with Badshah, the song is my favourite already. I have three different looks in it. This is my first ever pop video and I knew if I ever had to be in one then it has to be with Badshah," Warina told IANS.

She finds Badshah "so talented".

"He has a great vision for his music. I am honoured to be a part of his music video that bleeds magnanimity. I had the best time shooting with him and the team at Sony Music. I am sure fans and music listeners will be blown away," Warina said.

