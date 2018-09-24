Loveyatri Dholida song: Groove to the festive beats of with Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain

bollywood

Loveyatri Dholida song poster

After treating the audience with back to back chartbusters, Salman Khan took to Twitter sharing the latest song from the film titled Dholida. Set against the backdrop of garba, Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain are seen at their festive best grooving effortlessly to the tunes.

'Dholida' has been crooned by Udit Narayan, Neha Kakkar, Palak Muchchal & Raja Hassan. The song is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and penned by Shabbir Ahmed. Sharing the song Salman tweeted, "Suniyen #Loveyatri ka naya gaana #Dholida! Out now! #LoveTakesOver"

The earlier chartbuster songs Chogada, Akh lad jave, Tera Hua and Rangtaari from the album have gained much popularity among the audience. The film brings to the audience the fresh pairing of Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain who are all set to mark their Bollywood debut with LoveYatri.

Watch the song here



LoveYatri is set against the backdrop of Gujarat and the onscreen couple's love story unfolds over the span of the festival of Navratri. LoveYatri is written by Naren Bhatt who is based out of Mumbai and was born in Bhavnagar. Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, LoveYatri is produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films is slated to release on 5th October, 2018.

