Loving yourself! Shruti Haasan spreads love in a unique way

Shruti Haasan, who spent the lockdown pursuing music, is ready with her first original track, Edge. Apart from penning and singing it, she has also recorded and shot it. "It attempts at finding inner peace amid chaos. When you stop looking at perfection in others, the journey of understanding and accepting yourself begins," says Haasan about the track, which drops on her YouTube channel. The track will also be part of her EP which she has been working on.

Shruti Haasan, on the professional front, will be next seen in Yaara, which will be her digital debut. The film, starring Vidyut Jammwal, was shot four years ago. Speaking about the same, Shruti shared in a media interaction, "I had given up on this film ever releasing because we shot it four years ago and I really wanted people to see it. At that time, I was telling my friends, 'Oh my God, I've done this movie and I can't wait to see it.' And then it was one year, two years and by the third year, I was like, 'Huh, I guess no one would see it.' So when I got the call saying that it's coming out at a time like this, when people are actually at home and will watch it, I was quite okay with it finally being out."

The film is a crime drama that tests an enduring friendship between four notorious criminals. Set in the backdrop of North India, the narrative is wrapped in a thin sheet of history. This ZEE5 original film is a fun, stimulating and thrilling tale that will take you back in time in UP to witness the rise and fall of the of 4 friends rustling operations across the Nepal-India border. The movie is a licensed adaptation of the French Feature Film A Gang Story.

