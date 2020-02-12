LPG cylinder prices hiked by over Rs 100 across metro cities

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

State-run Indian Oil on Wednesday hiked the price of non-subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders across metro cities by over Rs 100. The new rates would be applicable from today. The LPG cylinder prices had not increased after January 1, 2020.

The prices had not increased after 1st January 2020. https://t.co/iF6Ml6s2gP — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2020

According to Indian Oil, "In Delhi price of Indane gas rose to Rs 858.50 (increased by Rs 144.50), in Kolkata Rs 896.00 (increased by Rs 149), in Mumbai Rs 829.50 (increased by Rs 145) and in Chennai Rs 881.00 (increased by Rs 147)."

Indian Oil is the country's largest fuel retailer that supplies LPG under brand Indane.

Currently, LPG consumers in the country have to purchase the fuel at market prices. The government subsidises 12 cylinders of 14.2 kg each per household in a year by providing the subsidy amount directly in the bank accounts of users. This subsidy amount depends on changes in the average international benchmark LPG rate and foreign exchange rate.

