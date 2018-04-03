Lt Colonel Mahendra Singh Dhoni receives Padma Bhushan award

It was a happy coincidence for Dhoni as he was conferred with the prestigious civilian honour on the seventh anniversary of their famous World Cup triumph



President of India Ram Nath Kovind presents the Padma Bhushan to Mahendra Singh Dhoni in New Delhi yesterday. Pic/AFP

Exactly seven years after lighting up the Mumbai skyline with an unforgettable six, Mahendra Singh Dhoni again became the cynosure of all eyes as the honorary Lieutenant Colonel received the Padma Bhushan Award, dressed in an army uniform.

It was a happy coincidence for Dhoni as he was conferred with the prestigious civilian honour on the seventh anniversary of their famous World Cup triumph. The Indian Territorial Army had conferred the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel to Dhoni on November 1, 2011, months after the country lifted its second World Cup under his leadership. Dhoni, 36, is the second Indian cricketer after Kapil Dev to receive this honour.

As his name was announced, MS Dhoni marched past the dignitaries present at the Rashtrapathi Bhavan before receiving the honour from President Ram Nath Kovind. Also conferred with the Padma Bhushan was multiple world title holder cueist Pankaj Advani.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever