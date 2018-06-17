Lucie Safarova announces 'Bucie' comeback for Wimbledon with Bethanie Mattek-Sands

Mattek-Sands, who is 33, was the world number one in doubles and Safarova was the number two at that time, but they have since slid to 108th and 27th, respectively

Lucie Safarova

Czech doubles specialist Lucie Safarova said Saturday her "Bucie" team with American Bethanie Mattek-Sands would return to the sport at Wimbledon following a break due to a string of injuries and illnesses. "Team Bucie will be back in Wimbledon," the 31-year-old Safarova said on her website.

The pair have yet to win Wimbledon to complete a career Grand Slam after dominating the Australian Open and the French Open in 2015 and 2017 and the US Open in 2016. They did not have the opportunity at last year's edition of the tournament as Mattek-Sands suffered a serious knee injury in a second-round singles rubber there which sidelined her for months.

They were supposed to come back at Indian Wells in March, but Safarova had to skip the tournament because of an illness.

