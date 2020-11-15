Lucky Ali stops singing O sanam at line mentioning death in viral video

A new video of yesteryears singer Lucky Ali crooning his hit song O Sanam, and playing the guitar, has gone viral. In the video, the singer stops at a line where there is a mention of the word death, drawing widespread emotional response from fans.

Lucky, who is 62 now, looks very different in an Islamic cap and trimmed white beard as he strums the notes and starts singing. Although his voice sounds aged, he has lost none of the hallmark melodious magic.

But what catches your attention is when he reaches the line in the second stanza that goes: "Mar bhi gaye toh bhool na jaana (don't forget me even after I die)."

Lucky abruptly stops singing at that point, before picking up the song a few lines later. Twitterati reacted emotionally to the video, and among them was Bigg Boss 14 housemate Eijaz Khan.

"Lots of Love to our favourite #luckyali," wrote Eijaz, with a red heart emoji. Netizens reacted to the video variously with posts as "Man with the golden voice...", "The best of the best...", "Pure gold" and "same passion", among numerous other comments.

"His voice is just a pure medicine to our degenerated brains suffering from today's remixed songs," wrote one user.

