Ludo song Meri Tum Ho: Rajkummar Rao shares the soft-melody

Actor Rajkummar Rao on Saturday dropped a soft melody from his upcoming film 'Ludo.' The 36-year-old star posted the song on Twitter and noted, "I'm very glad to announce tht#Ludo's latest song #MeriTumHo is out now."

The two-minute-fifty-three second song features the star cast and the sweet-cherished moments between them. The song starts from a shot that captures Rajkummar Rao lovingly staring at Fatima Sana Sheikh, while the other shot shows Abhishek Bachchan taking a little girl to a fair while he makes her sit on his shoulders. With the many scenes showed in the song, one is captured between Pankaj Tripathi who is admitted to a hospital, while a nurse takes care of him.

The song also catches a glimpse of Aditya Roy Kapoor as he observes Sanya Malhotra who is practising in a dance class. The cute chemistry between the cast members and their different characters is aptly chronicled in the sweet melody 'Meri Tum Ho'.

Penned by Sandeep Shrivastava, Shloke Lal, the song has been crooned by Jubin Nautiyal and Ash King. The music has been composed by Pritam.

'Ludo' featuring an eclectic ensemble cast of Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rohit Saraf, Pearle Maany, and others is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Anurag Basu, Divya Khosla Kumar, Taani Somarita Basu and Krishan Kumar and directed by Anurag Basu. The film is set to premiere on Netflix on November 12.

