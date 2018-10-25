Luis Suarez and wife Sofia welcome third child Lauti

football

Suarez was reportedly given time off from training sessions to be by his wife during the delivery of his son as Barcelona prepare for a tie against Inter Milan

Barcelona star Luis Suarez, 31, and his wife Sofia Balbi welcomed their third child named Lauti on Tuesday. Suarez was reportedly given time off from training sessions to be by his wife during the delivery of his son as Barcelona prepare for a tie against Inter Milan.

Suarez has two children — daughter Delfina and son Benjamin. Yesterday, Suarez posted this picture (above) on Instagram and wrote: "Welcome LAUTI very happy to have you among us. His mother is doing well and is happy like his siblings. Thank you all for your message."

