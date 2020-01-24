Luis Suarez trivia: Did you know the Barcelona footballer swept the streets?
On Uruguayan and Barcelona star forward Luis Suarez's birthday, we give you some interesting facts and information about the star striker
Uruguayan footballer and Barcelona superstar Luis Suarez is one of the most talented and talked about footballers of our time. Suarez has not only created a set of records for himself in football but has come a long way in his career. As he turns a year older, we take a look at some interesting facts about him.
* Luis Suarez is the fourth of the seven sons
* Suarez’s older brother Paolo is also a professional footballer
* As a kid, Suarez lived in poverty and even worked as a sweeper on streets back in the day
* In the summer of 2014 Luis Suarez was purchased by Barcelona from Liverpool for reportedly 75 million pounds
* Suarez released his own autobiography in 2014 called ‘Crossing the Line – My Story’
* His began dating his wife Sofia Balbi at age 15 in Montevideo. In 2009, the two were married. They have two children
* Suarez is the all-time leading goalscorer for national team Uruguay with 43 goals to his name
* At a senior level, he has played for clubs such as Nacional, Groningen, Ajax, Liverpool and Barcelona
* In 2014, Suarez became the first non-European player to win the PFA Players of the Year award.
* He was the top goal scorer in the English Premier League during the 2013-14 season. He scored 31 goals.
* He was awarded Copa America’s Player of the year in 2011
* Luis Suarez scored his first goal as a Liverpool player against Stoke City
* Suarez has bit three footballers so far – Otman Bakkal of Netherlands, Branislav Ivanovic of Serbia and Giorgio Chiellini of Italy
