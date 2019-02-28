Luka Chuppi is not the first movie of Bollywood on live-in relationship

bollywood

Kartik Aaryan says his upcoming film Luka Chuppi has a different, fun take on live-in relationships. The actor believes Indian society has become more realistic and being in live-in is no longer a big deal

Live-in relationships, a topic of discussion which many Indian families avoid, or rather ignore talking about. Though ignorance is not always bliss, this discourse being one of them. Indian families and its diverse culture might forbid this state of love, but with the ever-growing acceptance towards a lot of situations and different forms of affection, Indian parents have finally embraced the millennial concept of love.

Laxman Utekar's film Luka Chuppi digs deep, and shares a new foray of live-in relationships, as this one is distinct from any other film. You ask why? Well, Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan-starrer have a new take on the live-in concept, as it doesn't revolve around the girl-boy falling in love, but the entire family.

Salaam Namaste:

Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta in Salaam Namaste

In the film, Nikhil Arora, played by Saif Ali Khan and Ambar, played by Preity Zinta fall in love and decide to live together, but part ways when Ambar gets pregnant. However, their tenancy agreement forces them to live together in an awkward relationship.

Bachna Ae Haseeno:

Deepika Padukone, Minissha Lamba, Bipasha Basu and Ranbir Kapoor in Bachna Ae Haseeno/picture courtesy: YRF's Instagram account

Raj, the Casanova character played by Ranbir Singh is commitment-phobic. After roaming around for a while with his playboy image, he finally falls head over heels for Gayatri, played by none other than his then-girlfriend Deepika Padukone. He realizes his mistake when Gayatri rejects him. He then sets out to make amends and win back his love.

Shudh Desi Romance:

Parineeti Chopra and Sushant Singh Rajput in Shudh Desi Romance/picture courtesy: YRF's Instagram account

A commitment-phobic Raghu, who is portrayed by the Sonchiriya actor Sushant Singh Rajput, absconds from his wedding and meets Gayatri, Parineeti Chopra, who soon becomes his live-in girlfriend. Later, Raghu bumps into Tara, played by Vaani Kapoor, the girl he left at the altar who slowly falls for him. But what comes in later, is a huge surprise for the audience.

Guest Iin London:

Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Kharbanda, Paresh Rawal and Tanvi Azmi in Guest Iin London/picture courtesy: Kartik Aaryan's Instagram account

Aryan, Kartik Aaryan, is in a live-in relationship with his partner Anaya, Kriti Kharbanda, and the duo is settled in London. However, problems arise when Gangasharan and Guddi, their uncle and aunt from India, come to their house uninvited.

Pyaar Ka Punchnaama series:

Kartik Aaryan, Omkar Kapoor and Sunny Singh with Nushrat Bharucha, Sonalli Sehgall and Ishita Sharma in 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2'

Pyaar Ka Punchnaama series is not alien to the audience. Luv Ranjan's directorial venture is not only liked by all but also appreciated by one and all. The tables turn when girls start dominating the guys, and the entire live-in relationship fiasco is worth the watch.

Katti Batti:

Imran Khan and Kangana Ranaut in Katti Batti

Madhav and Payal, played by Imran Khan and Kangana Ranaut, fall in love with each other and spend five years together as a live-in couple. But the fault in their stars forces Payal to leave Madhav.

Starring Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aryan as the lead actors, Luka Chuppi tells the story of a couple who decide to go for live-in and how their whole family gets involved with their idea. Directed by debutant Laxman Utekar, the film will hit the screens on March 1.

