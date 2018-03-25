Lupita Nyong'o up for her Black Panther character spin-off

Lupita Nyong'o had a great time portraying her "lone wolf" alter ego and finds it admirable



Lupita Nyong'o is game for a spin-off on her Black Panther role of warrior Nakia and said she would love to play the character in a new stand-alone Marvel film. The 35-year-old actor said she had a great time portraying her "lone wolf" alter ego and finds it admirable.

"I liked the fact she's this independent woman and a lone wolf with a real sense of loyalty to the country. I love that she's stealthy and goes under the radar and has all these skills. I love how well she fights how intelligent she is and I love the effect she has on the king," Nyong'o told Britain's OK! magazine.

The actor said she loved doing her own stunts in the Ryan Coogler-directed movie that made her feel that she was invincible.

"That was one of my reasons for wanting to be in a movie like that - it's a physical, emotional, spiritual and philosophical workout. It was so much fun. I was able to do things I never thought I'd be able to do and then at the end of one session, I'd be doing it and then I'd be like, 'I can do anything right now'."

Along with other cast members, Nyong'o went through about six weeks of "intense" bootcamp training, which added volumes to her character, she said.

"We did warm-ups together and then we separated into our individual techniques. Each character fights according to their station in the society. Nakia is worldly so I had to pick up a lot of different martial arts influences, such as capoeira, jiu-jitsu and judo.

"I learned how to use firearms and ring blades. Oh my gosh, it was intense and I loved it," she added.

