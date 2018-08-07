DMK Chief M Karunanidhi passes away at age 94

national

Muthuvel Karunanidhi was a well-known politician and the 3rd Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. He was the President of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam also called as DMK, a political party based in Tamil Nadu

M Karunanidhi

M. Karunanidhi, doyen of Tamil politics and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief, passed away on Tuesday after a prolonged illness. He was 94. Tamil Nadu's Kalaignar breathed his last at Kauvery Hospital, where he was undergoing treatment for a Urinary Tract Infection (UTI).

Press release from Kauvery Hospital - Admin pic.twitter.com/o52AioshPR — KalaignarKarunanidhi (@kalaignar89) August 7, 2018

"With deep anguish, we announce the demise of our beloved Kalaignar Dr. M Karunanidhi on 07.08.2018 at 06.10 PM. Despite the best possible efforts by our team of doctors and nurses to resuscitate him, he failed to respond. We profoundly mourn the loss of one of the tallest leaders of India and we share the grief of family members and fellow Tamilians worldwide," Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, Executive Director of Kauvery Hospital, Chennai said in a statement while announcing his death.

The DMK chief was first admitted to Kauvery Hospital on July 18 for a change of Tracheostomy Tube. However, he was discharged the same day after the procedure.

In the following weeks, Karunanidhi developed a fever after his UTI infection aggravated due to which he was undergoing hospital-like treatment at his Gopalapuram residence. However, after the DMK chief's health worsened on July 28 mid-night he was rushed to Kauvery Hospital around 1:30 am.

A list of personalities from Indian politics such as Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Ram Nath Kovind and VK Singh paid their respects on Twitter to the late M Karunanidhi.

Deeply saddened by the passing away of Kalaignar Karunanidhi. He was one of the senior most leaders of India.



We have lost a deep-rooted mass leader, prolific thinker, accomplished writer and a stalwart whose life was devoted to the welfare of the poor and the marginalised. pic.twitter.com/jOZ3BOIZMj &mdash ; Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2018

Anguished to learn about the demise of veteran politician, M Karunanidhi ji. He had an impressive life journey, starting as a screen writer in Tamil film industry to being five term Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. No one can forget his struggle during Emergency, imposed in 1975. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 7, 2018

Saddened to know about the demise of Thiru M.Karunanidhi. May His soul rest in peace. My deepest condolences to the people of Tamil Nadu. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) August 7, 2018

Extremely sad to learn of the passing of Thiru M. Karunanidhi. A doyen of our public life, as a contributor to the development of Tamil Nadu and of India he has few peers. Our country is poorer today. My condolences to his family and millions of well-wishers #PresidentKovind &mdash ; President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 7, 2018

Muthuvel Karunanidhi was a well-known politician and the 3rd Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. He was the President of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam also called as DMK, a political party based in Tamil Nadu. Karunanidhi became the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for the first time in 1969. Thereby going on to become a chief minister for the fifth time in a row in 2006.

Since childhood Karunanidhi was interested in drama, poetry, and literature. At the age of 14, he engaged himself in social movements and with the help of some students formed the "youth revitalized the organization". The organization helped young people develop their inspiration and writing.

After which he went to become a screenwriter and started working in the Tamil film industry. Well known for his wit and oratorical skills he gradually grew to be a popular politician among the masses. He rose to fame as a scriptwriter for the Modern Theatres and was very well known for his writing works in the Tamil film industry. M. R. Radha gave him the title of Kalaignar during the 'Thooku Medai' play.

Screenwriter, poet, novelist, and politician are a few of the facets of his life. His career spanned over 60 years of active politics and about three decades of cinema. He was elected to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly for a record 12 times as an MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly). Ponnar Shankar was the last film that he worked on back in 2011.

(With inputs from ANI)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates