Maanvi Gagroo: Used to feel conscious about my legs being bigger than other girls

Actress Maanvi Gagroo has undoubtedly become one of India's most-loved OTT star, after headlining several iconic web shows such as Four More Shots Please!, and TVF Tripling. She was also seen in critically-acclaimed movies such as Ujda Chaman and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

Four More Shots Please! Season 2, in which she plays Siddhi, one of the four protagonists, recently got the best comedy series category nomination at the International Emmys 2020. Basking in the show's success, Maanvi Gagroo got up, close and personal in the latest episode of Filmfare Spotlight.

Talking about body positivity, Maanvi said, "I never considered myself fat or not attractive until I began working in the industry. At the beginning of my career, many people told me how I am not skinny enough to play a lead actress or healthy enough to play a fat girl's character. You are in the middle so either put on weight or lose weight. And I was always like WHY, this is who I am, normal girls look like this. Why does it have to be about weight at all I mean a character's definition or description can't be based on his or her physicality."

On how Four More Shots Please helped her evolve her fashion sense, she shared, "Personally, I became much more comfortable with my body, although I was never uncomfortable with it. I did have certain things like I would not wear shorts or something. But post Four More Shots Please I have only worn shorts. Because I used to feel conscious about my legs being bigger than other girls, so those things were taken care of and it happened very subconsciously."

She added, "This was something that Anu Menon, the director of season one, pointed out to me. After we finished shooting season one we had met one day for lunch or something and she said, 'do you realise that you have started dressing up like Siddhi?' I was like yeah you are right and I had not realised that at all until she pointed it out."

