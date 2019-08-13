Madame Tussauds plan Sridevi wax figure in Singapore

bollywood

On actress Sridevi's 56th birth anniversary on August 13, Madame Tussauds Singapore announced that it would launch the late actress's wax figure in September

File image of Sridevi. Image sourced from mid-day archives

On actress Sridevi's 56th birth anniversary on August 13, Madame Tussauds Singapore announced that it would launch the late actress's wax figure in September.

"Happy birthday @SrideviBKapoor. As a tribute to the Bollywood icon, we are pleased to announce that we will be launching her wax figure in early September this year! Her figure is one of its kind in the world, and it's an exclusive addition to Madame Tussauds Singapore," read a tweet from Madame Tussauds Singapore's handle.

Happy birthday @SrideviBKapoor âº



As a tribute to Bollywood icon, we are pleased to announce that we will be launching her wax figure in early September this year! Her figure is one of its kind in the world, and it’s an exclusive addition to Madame Tussauds Singapore!#Sridevi pic.twitter.com/i7gN3vvGGZ — Madame Tussauds Singapore (@MTsSingapore) August 13, 2019

Her husband, producer Boney Kapoor, expressed gratitude.

"@MTsSingapore is honouring @sridevibkapoor and her work by having her wax figure immortalised. I, along my family, will be part of the occasion at the unveiling in Madame Tussauds Singapore at Ultimate Film Star Experience next month. #SrideviMTSG #MadameTussaudsSG," he tweeted.

Superstar Sridevi, who reigned the Bollywood box-office of the eighties, died on February 24, 2018, by accidentally drowning in a bathtub in a Dubai hotel.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates