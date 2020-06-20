Made In Heaven, My Brother Nikhil: Celebrate Pride Month with these web offerings

Celebrations for Pride Month continue in 2020 despite a global lockdown. As we all are facing a global issue right now, people's haven't stopped celebrating a bit! A lot of them have taken the digital route to make things works and not let the current status affect the festivities. While the spirit of pride this year will not be visible through flamboyant parades, here are 5 titles to watch online that remind viewers that Love is Love.

Made in Heaven

Made in Heaven is the story of two wedding planners in Delhi, where tradition jostles with modern aspirations against the backdrop of big fat Indian weddings revealing many secrets and lies. Stream Made in Heaven on Amazon Prime Video.

Four More Shots Please!

While Umang (Bani J) accepts her sexuality and receives support from her friends, her partner Samara (Lisa Ray) is hesitant about coming out of the closet. In the show, four female friends from different walks of life deal with romance, work-life conflicts, ambitions and anxieties in modern-day India. Binge-watch Four More Shots Please! Season 1 and Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

The film revolves around Karthik (Ayushmann) and Aman (Jitendra). The road to achieving a happy ending is a little too rough for two guys Kartik and Aman. While Aman's family tries hard to battle his love for Kartik, Kartik isn't prepared to step back until he marries Aman. Watch Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan on Amazon Prime Video.

Margarita With A Straw

Available on Netflix, Margarita With A Straw will make a special place in your heart. If you are yet to watch this one, Kalki Koechlin's character Laila, who suffers from cerebral palsy, is worth the watch. Directed by Shonali Bose, the disability drama talks about the protagonist's struggle with the normal activities in her life. The film is available on Netflix.

Ek Ladki Ko Dheka Toh Aise Laga:

The story of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is instrumental in pushing the queer conversation forward in India. The film is produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and will release on February 1, 2019. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is Shelly Chopra Dhar's directorial debut and it garnered a lot of attention. The film is currently available on Netflix.

My Brother…. Nikhil:

The film revolves around the story of young boy Nikhil Kapoor (Sanjay Suri) and his partner Nigel (Purab Kohli) and how both of them fight together in uncertain circumstances. This film is set in Goa between 1986 and 1994. Nikhil is the state all-around swimming champion. His father Navin Kapoor (Victor Banerjee) has raised his son to be a sportsman, a dream that he never achieved for himself. His elder sister Anamika (Juhi Chawla) teaches in a primary school and loves him dearly. His mother Anita Rosario Kapoor (Lillete Dubey) adores him. Watch My Brother…Nikhil on Amazon Prime Video.

