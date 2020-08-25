Madhoo Shah: Was replaced in my first film after four days, used to cry in pain all night

Madhoo Shah saw a lot of fame and success after the blockbuster Phool Aur Kaante in 1991, and a few years later, she amassed massive critical acclaim for her performance in Mani Ratnam's Roja. But just like any other actor, her journey wasn't easy, anything but. And she has spilled the beans about the same in a recent interview.

Speaking to Navbharat Times, she talked about the time when she was replaced in her debut film four days after shooting, how her friends and family stood by her, and why she was depressed after the incident. Narrating the episode, Madhoo said, "I was signed to my first film, the film's director and producer shot with me for 4 days and later I was dropped from the film without being informed."

She added, "The pain and discomfort of rejections drove me from my college friends, my brothers and family. I used to cry in my bedroom at night, but in the morning, I had to go to college, meet people and talk to my brother and father, thus time would pass. Didn't think much that I was depressed."

She even went on to talk about how the director of that film didn't even inform her that she was no longer a part of that film. This is what she had to say, "The director and producer of the film did not even tell me any reason to get out of the film, that was the biggest sorrow for me. I came to know through trade news paper that I have been replaced."

The actress also revealed how the episode taught her a lot. "When I think of that incident today, wherever I am today, I think that if that incident had not happened, I would not have been here today. I took myself out of the film as a challenge and there was a sense of strength and enthusiasm in me that I would take my life very far. I started working hard to take myself forward, worked hard to make myself better in every respect."

