Madhur Bhandarkar accepts Karan Johar's apology, says 'let's move forward'

Last evening, Karan Johar apologised to Madhur Bhandarkar for the "grievances" caused over the title of his Netflix series, The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Bhandarkar, who has the rights to Bollywood Wives, had sent a notice to Johar, asking for a change in title.

After Bhandarkar had refused to part with it, KJo had tweaked it for the show. Johar posted that he "did not foresee" that it "would upset" Bhandarkar.

While accepting KJo's apology, Bhandarkar wrote, "The fact that you went and used the title despite our conversation hurt me deeply. This is not how real relationships work, but let's move forward." Check out Bhandarkar's tweet in full below:

Madhur Bhandarkar had announced Bollywood Wives in 2016 and the film project is under development. Johar, meanwhile, announced a web series production, Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. A few days ago, Bhandarkar had tweeted to say that he had already refused to part with the title to Apoorva Mehta of Karan Johar's production house.

Karan Johar's web series follows the lives of popular star wives such as Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Seema Khan and Bhavana Pandey.

